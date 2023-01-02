Since 2015, Apple has released watches in several different sizes. So can you use older watch bands on the Apple Watch SE 2 model? Let's unpack!

Since the original Apple Watch, the company has released models in six different sizes (excluding the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra variant). You've got 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm models. In terms of band compatibility, you should know about two size groups. The first includes 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm watches, while the second contains 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm watches.

As long as the older watch band and your Apple Watch SE 2 belong to the same size group, the band will be compatible. So if you have a 41mm band and a 40mm Apple Watch SE 2, then you can pair them just fine. However, if you go for a 42mm band on the 40mm Apple Watch SE 2, then it'll be a mismatch. Expectedly, the 49mm bands of the Apple Watch Ultra are incompatible with the Apple Watch SE 2, regardless of the size you pick.

Being able to use older bands on the Apple Watch SE 2 is definitely a welcome compatibility. This way, if you have a rare or discontinued Apple Watch band, you can still use it with your new watch when upgrading — assuming both belong to the same size group. Similarly, if you've already invested in a wide range of different bands to match the various clothing styles and colors that you wear, then you won't need to rebuild the collection from scratch every time you buy a new Apple Watch.

