Apple's affordable smartwatch offers a great list of features for the money, but does it take any major strides in how it charges?

Back in September 2022, Apple introduced the Apple Watch SE 2 alongside the Apple Watch Series 8. This was the first time had updated its more affordable smartwatch since its introduction in 2020. The watch takes a similar approach to its predecessor by offering many of the same features as its more expensive counterpart for less money. The SE 2 retains the same 40mm and 44mm case sizes, gets an upgraded S8 processor that's 20% faster than the old S5, supports Crash Detection, and offers Bluetooth 5.3 for improved connectivity to your iPhone. It's still missing an Always-On display, EKG support, blood oxygen monitoring, and temperature sensing, but it's already well-rounded for $249 and one of the best Apple Watches you can get.

Another feature the Apple Watch SE 2 carries over from its predecessor is the charging method. Apple still supplies a magnetic puck that snaps to the back of the watch to recharge at the end of the day. But can you make charging easier? Does the Apple Watch SE 2 support Qi wireless charging?

No, the Apple Watch SE 2 doesn't support Qi wireless charging

Unfortunately, the Apple Watch SE 2 does not have Qi wireless charging support. As of 2022, there's never been an Apple Watch that offered support for the widely-used wireless charging standard. That also goes for the high-end Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple has never confirmed the reason behind its absence, but it's likely due to the company's strict lock-in practices it's been using for years. Oddly enough, the technology Apple Watch chargers use is based on Qi, but it's an older version that works with custom software to check that you're using an Apple-approved charger.

To make a charger that works with that custom software, manufacturers need special approval from Apple, which will then take a percentage of the profits from said manufacturer (similar to the "Made for iPhone" program). If the Apple Watch did support Qi, this entire plan would fall apart, and any random OEM could make a small, magnetic wireless charger and claim that it's designed for the Apple Watch.

It remains unclear whether Apple will ever add Qi wireless charging to the Apple Watch, let alone an affordable one like the Apple Watch SE 2, but only time will tell.