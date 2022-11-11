Just like its predecessor, the new Apple Watch SE 2 comes equipped with sleep tracking.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is the latest affordable smartwatch from Apple. While it's a solid alternative to the more expensive Apple Watch Series 8, it does drop a few features to achieve its cheaper price tag. Notably, the Apple Watch SE 2 misses out on an Always-On display, ECG, and blood oxygen monitoring. However, you still get plenty of essential health-tracking features, including heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring.

What you need to know about sleep tracking on the Apple Watch SE 2

Just like its predecessor, the Apple Watch SE 2 offers advanced sleep tracking to help you meet your sleep goals. However, unlike other smartwatches, sleep tracking doesn't work out of the box on the Apple Watch SE 2. You need to set it up first. To do this, open the Sleep app on your Apple Watch and follow the on-screen instructions to calibrate your watch for sleep tracking. Alternatively, you can open the Health app on your iPhone, click on the Sleep tab, and tap Get started.

Now, every night when you wear your Apple Watch to bed, it will automatically track your sleep. You can view your sleep data on the watch itself or your iPhone using the Health app. There, you'll see your total sleep time, awake time, and how long you spent in various sleep stages. Along with your sleep data, the Apple Watch also tracks your breathing rate as you sleep. You can view your respiratory rate data in the Health app by:

Go to Browse. Click on Respiratory. Finally, select Respiratory Rate.

Finally, you can set sleep goals in the Health app and track your progress over time.

Sleep tracking is a valuable tool for those who want to monitor their sleep patterns and ensure they get a good night's rest. The Apple Watch SE 2 uses a built-in accelerometer to track your sleep, and it can even provide you with insights into your sleep quality.

If you're someone who struggles to get a good night's sleep or if you're simply curious about your sleep patterns, you'll find this feature useful, along with the other health and wellness features you'll get on this watch.