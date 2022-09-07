Apple announces Apple Watch SE 2 with crash detection and faster chip

Apple has announced the Apple Watch SE 2 (formally just called Apple Watch SE), its more budget-oriented model of the Apple Watch. The new model comes with new features borrowed from the Apple Watch Series 8, including crash detection. This allows the watch to detect if you’ve been in a potential car crash and contact emergency services on your behalf, including sharing your location.

In addition to this, Apple Watch SE 2 includes the core health tracking features you already know from other Apple Watch devices. That includes notifications for low and high heart rates, emergency SOS, and fall detection. Features like Apple Pay and sleep tracking are also available. It’s also swimproof, so you can still use it underwater. Additionally, the cellular models also support international roaming, a feature Apple announced today.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Additionally, the Apple Watch SE 2 uses the same processor as the Series 8 model, promising 20% faster performance than the original Apple Watch SE. That should make this a great alternative for anyone who doesn’t need the large screen or all the advanced health features that the Apple Watch Series 8 offers. There are still benefits to that model, like the new temperature sensor that can help with cycle tracking for women.

The display hasn’t changed that much, however, and it’s about the same size as before, which is to say it’s 30% bigger than the Apple Watch Series 3.

Apple also touts the sustainability of the Apple Watch SE 2. The case is made of 100% recycled aluminum, and the backplate has been redesigned with a nylon composite material that matches the the case. Apple has also improved the production process to reduce the carbon footprint by as much as 80%.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is available for pre-order today, and it comes in three color options – Silver, Midnight, and Starlight. It starts at $249 for the 40mm GPS model ($279 for the 44m model) or $299 for the cellular model ($329 for the 44mm variant). Prices are actually $30 lower than the original SE model. Shipping will begin on September 16th, at the end of next week.