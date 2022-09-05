The Apple Watch SE with cellular connectivity drops to $229

The Apple Watch SE is a great option in the Apple Watch lineup, offering a good balance between features and price. If you’ve been looking for an Apple Watch SE with cellular connectivity, look no further, as the device has received a huge discount, knocking $100 off of its retail price. Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch SE 40mm model cellular model for $229.

The watch is available in three colors: Space Gray with the Midnight Sport Band, Silver with the Abyss Blue Sport Band, and Gold with Starlight Sport Band. If the default watch band isn’t to your liking, you can always swap it out with a different one, as there are plenty of first and third-party watch band options available. The Apple Watch SE features a large Retina display, a powerful dual-core Apple S5 processor, and a physical crown that makes it easier to navigate the watch’s menus.

The watch features fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. The watch’s capabilities can even be expanded thanks to its large ecosystem of apps. For example, the watch can host your digital wallet, making it easy to pay for things while on the go. The watch can also provide navigation routes, stream music, and more. The cellular model offers wireless connectivity, meaning it doesn’t require your phone to be tethered with it to receive calls or to perform other actions where cellular service is necessary.

Despite the watch being announced in September 2020, Apple has continued to support it, and it will even receive the next watchOS 9 update. While it is a great deal, Apple will be holding an event on September 7, and a successor to the Apple Watch SE could be announced. So this is something to look out for, but if you don’t need the latest, then the Apple Watch SE should be a great option.