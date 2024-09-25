Apple Watch Series 10 $399 $429 Save $30 Apple's latest smartwatch is now on sale for the first time with a discount that drops it down to its lowest price to date. $399 at Amazon

There are plenty of great smartwatches to choose from, but if you're looking to buy something that will pair nicely with your iPhone, then the Apple Watch is going to be the only real option. Not only do you get the best experience possible when it comes to pairing, but Apple has just released its latest smartwatches as well. The Watch Series 10 not only delivers a larger display, but it's also much thinner than the previous models as well. Of course, there are some new colors too, like Jet Black, which delivers a glossy finish that looks absolutely fantastic.

Related Best smartwatches in 2024 If you are in the market to buy a new smartwatch then here are some good options to consider in 2024.

Of course, if you're thinking about going with the latest and greatest, you're going to have to be prepared to pay a higher price too. The Watch Series 10 starts at $399 for the 42mm model, and comes in at $429 if you're looking at the 46mm variant. And while these prices are pretty fair considering that they just came out a week ago, we are now seeing a stellar discount on the 46mm model that knocks it down to just $399 for a limited time.

What's great about the Apple Watch Series 10?

Although it isn't the deepest discount, we can probably agree that any amount off of this newly released product is going to be welcome. The Watch Series 10 delivers one of the most refined wearable experiences from Apple thanks to a bigger display, thinner profile, and new hardware and software features.

The Watch Series 10 46mm comes in Jet Black and is powered by Apple's S10 SiP which provides plenty of power under the hood. You also get a display that looks good under pretty much any condition, with the ability to crank up to 2,000 nits of brightness when needed.

The watch is able to provide all-day battery life, and it can also track your daily health and fitness metrics thanks to the variety of included sensors. And for the first time, audio can be played through the Apple Watch speaker if you happen to leave your AirPods at home.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this watch if you're someone that uses an iPhone. Best of all, you're getting the latest tech here at a discounted price. So get this deal while you can because you won't see this discount available for long.