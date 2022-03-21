The Apple Watch Series 3 might not get watchOS 9 despite still being on sale

The Cupertino tech giant released the Apple Watch Series 3 back in September 2017. Almost five years later, the company is still selling this wearable, despite its outdated internals. This becomes especially problematic when users update to the latest watchOS 8. Considering the operating system is designed for newer watches with faster processors and larger screens, the Apple Watch Series 3 is already struggling to keep up with the latest OS. That’s not to mention its low storage options and users failing to free up space for the OS update without resetting their devices. Apple continues to sell this model nonetheless — as its low price can lure more people into the ecosystem. It seems that the company will finally be discontinuing this model later this year, though. Additionally, it might drop software support for it with the release of watchOS 9.

Apple Watch Series 3 may go to end-of-life (EOL) in 3Q22 because the computing power can’t meet the requirements of the new watchOS. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 21, 2022

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple is discontinuing the Watch Series 3 later this year. He also states that this model won’t be supporting watchOS 9. That’s because its chip isn’t powerful enough to run the updated software. These rumors don’t surprise us, considering watchOS 8 doesn’t run very smoothly on this five year old watch. It’s long overdue for the company to stop selling this model. However, it’s not very common for Apple to discontinue and drop software support for a product simultaneously. Users who just bought their watches will get less than a year of software updates — if the rumors turn out to be accurate. We will probably find out in June during WWDC22, assuming the Cupertino tech giant sticks to its usual event schedule and releases the first beta of watchOS 9. In the meantime, it’s a good idea to refrain from buying the Series 3.

