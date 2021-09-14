The Apple Watch Series 7 has a bigger display, faster charging and improved durability

As expected, Apple today unveiled the new Apple Watch lineup alongside the iPhone 13 series. The new models, dubbed the Apple Watch Series 7, succeed the Watch 6 series and offer a range of upgrades over their predecessor, including bigger displays, faster charging, and much more.

Unlike what we saw in various leaks, the Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t sport a brand new design. The rounded squircle design that has been around for several years is still here. But the new model does have a larger display — 20% larger than the Series 6 and with 40% smaller bezels. The new lineup comes in slightly bigger sizes at 41mm and 45mm (up from 40mm and 44mm). Another notable improvement is that the always-on display is now 70 percent brighter than the last-gen model.

Apple has also worked on making the Watch Series 7 more durable. The watches now have a crack-resistant front, IP6X dust resistance, and WR50 water resistance. Apple didn’t mention any upgrades to the chipset or other internals.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a wide range of health and fitness features, including ECG tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, automatic workout detection, fall detection, and more. Apple is also expanding the availability of the Fitness+ app to 15 new markets. There were rumors about the Apple Watch Series 7 finally getting a blood pressure sensor, but there was no mention of it in today’s announcement.

The Apple Watch Series 7 promises up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge and offers 33% faster through a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-Type C Cable. Other highlights of the Apple Watch Series 7 include GPS, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, . The smartwatch runs watchOS 8 out of the box, which comes with a huge set of new software features.

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399, and it will be available “later this fall.” The watch comes in a wide range of finishes, including five new colors for the aluminum variant, three colors for the stainless steel variant, and two titanium colorways. The Watch Series 7 is backward compatible with older Apple Watch bands, too. Apple has also announced Nike and Hermès editions of the watch with new bands.

