Apple Watch Series 7 models to feature larger screens, new watch faces

Apple is expected to hold a Special Event sometime later this month. Their annual fall event is usually focused on iPhones, Apple Watches, and sometimes iPads. It is speculated that they’ll be releasing the AirPods 3, alongside the new iPhone 13 lineup and Apple Watch Series 7 models. The watches are rumored to feature larger displays and all-new, exclusive watch faces.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the Apple Watch Series 7 models will get screen size bumps from 40mm and 44mm to 41mm and 45mm, respectively. The latter will have a diagonal measurement of around 1.9-inch, an increase from 1.78-inch on the previous generation. It will also get a screen resolution boost to 396×484, compared to last year’s 369×448.

Additionally, the report describes the new watch faces, which will take advantage of the bigger screens, as follows:

A new face, dubbed Modular Max, will show the time digitally alongside one small complication — showing information like the day of the week, outside temperature or quick access to an app — with larger complications that span the length of the screen stacked on top of each other below. That’s an upgrade from the current Infograph Modular, which can show only one large complication. A face dubbed Continuum will change based on the flow of time and the current hour. A world time watch face — called Atlas and World Timer internally — will let a user see all 24 time zones simultaneously. An external dial shows the time zones, while the inner dial shows the time in each location. Users will be able to choose to see the time in either digital or analog. This watch face is similar to ones popularized by Patek Philippe, Breitling and Vacheron Constantin. Apple is also working on new faces for its Hermes and Nike-branded Apple Watches. The Hermes version has numbers that change hour by hour, while a new Nike face features numbers that move based on a person’s motion.

We have yet to hear any official announcements regarding Apple’s fall Special Event. Invitations are typically sent in the first half of September, so we could be getting an exact date anytime within the upcoming few weeks.

It’s worth noting that the aforementioned design changes are reportedly causing production delays, as assemblers are facing problems reaching satisfactory production performance based on the current industrial designs. This might force Apple to postpone the first sale of the Apple Watch Series 7 by a few weeks.