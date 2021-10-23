Apple Watch Series 7 first impressions: More of the same

I am a huge fan of the Apple Watch. In fact, out of seven generations, I’ve only not owned the Series 3 and the Series 6. I don’t even recommend upgrading as often as I do. I get a new iPhone every year because it’s just the thing I do. Every Apple Watch has had a purpose.

For the Series 2, I bought it because I knew the original one wasn’t going to last. Like every Apple product, the second-gen one is the one to go for. With the Series 4, my Series 2 was getting a bit long in the tooth, and the screen was bigger and prettier. Series 5 came with an always-on display, and now with the Series 7, well, I just really regretted getting the Space Gray aluminum model with the Series 5.

So here we are, and now that I’ve spent just under a week with the Apple Watch Series 7, I can give it a big, resounding meh. There’s not a lot that’s new here. It’s got the same processor as the Series 6, but with a bigger screen and fast charging.

Hands on with the Apple Watch Series 7

A lot of times, we tend to only look at what’s new in a product when we go hands-on, but I’m not going to do that. To me, that seems pointless. I can’t imagine that anyone who bought into the last few generations of Apple Watch are even considering this.

The model that I ordered is the 45mm stainless steel Gold version, although I’m actually not getting my hands on that until next week. We also ordered several units, so what I’m using for now is either the 41mm green aluminum or 45mm blue aluminum, neither of which are equipped with cellular capabilities.

The bigger screen

If you ask me, the larger screen is the one thing that makes this product attractive over previous generations. In fact, the screen size increase was the reason that I purchased a Series 4 back in the day, and it makes a difference. The narrower bezels just make things look prettier.

The image above shows an Apple Watch Series 7, 6, and 3. It’s worth noting that while the Series 3 is shown because that’s the one that Apple still sells (seriously, do not buy a four-year-old smartwatch), the screen is the same one that was used since the original. Series 4 through 6, including the SE, used the one in the middle. Now, we have the one that’s on the Series 7.

If you’re a regular Apple Watch user, you’ll notice the larger screen quickly. If you’re coming from a Series 3 or earlier, it’s like night and day.

Materials and band selection

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in three materials in a total of 10 finishes. The aluminum one comes in Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, and PRODUCT (RED). Stainless steel comes in Graphite, Silver, and Gold, and finally, Titanium comes in Space Black and Titanium.

Like I said, I’m testing three of those combinations, although we’ve also picked up a PRODUCT (RED) aluminum and a Graphite stainless steel model. My all-time favorite is stainless steel gold, which is why that’s the one I’m buying personally.

But then, there are the bands to choose from. Personally, my biggest recommendation is to choose a sport band, sport loop, or solo loop. They’re the cheapest ones, but I think everyone needs some kind of sport band.

The reason is, well, for sports. Not super into fitness? That’s OK. I guarantee that sporty band will come in handy somewhere. I discovered this years ago at a batting cage. I didn’t work out or anything, so I thought I was fine with my Milanese Loop band, and then it loosened up a bit every time I swung the bat.

The other thing is that Apple makes really expensive bands for the Apple Watch. A sport band or sport loop will run you $49, but that Milanese Loop band is $99 (it used to be $149 back then, so apparently Apple recovered some of its senses). You can always get these elsewhere though. If you start looking at Apple Watch bands on Amazon, you’ll find a lot of options that are a lot cheaper. Just check the reviews first, as you don’t want the band to fail where you break the watch.

Wireless charging

It seems like Samsung and Apple are the only ones that use wireless charging on smartwatches. It’s the most practical solution, and it’s worth pointing out. I’ve had so many smartwatches that get dirty underneath from sweating during workouts, that the pins get dirty and it becomes a pain to charge.

That’s not a problem with wireless charging. You just place the disc underneath, and you’re good to go.

Fitness

Obviously, fitness tracking is a big part of any wearable, and this is the thing that keeps me hooked into the Apple ecosystem, specifically, for me it’s Apple Fitness+. For $9.99 a month, it keeps me motivated, and it keeps me doing workouts that kick my butt.

Apple is quickly becoming a company of services, but what makes Apple Fitness+ unique is that it’s the one that requires Apple products to use it. Apple TV+ is on a variety of platforms, as is Apple Music. For Fitness+, you not only need an iPhone, but you need an Apple Watch. Note that if for some reason, your phone can’t detect your watch, it will still do the workout. It just won’t track your progress.

During the exercise, you’ll be able to see your activity rings, your heart rate, and more depending on what that trainer has up for that moment. I’m going to write more on this soon, but it’s definitely a service that I recommend. Exercise examples include treadmill, cycling, rowing, dance, yoga, core, strength, Pilates, and meditation.

Apple Watch Series 7: You need AppleCare+

I’ll make this short and sweet. When you buy your new Apple Watch, get AppleCare+. If you’re buying it from a vendor other than Apple, you can still purchase AppleCare+ on Apple’s website.

A long time ago, I was at the doctor’s office, and the doctor decided I needed an EKG. After I took my shirt off and was being hooked up to all of those annoying sensors, I was told to take my Apple Watch off so they could place a sensor on my wrist. I took the watch off and placed it on my chest while I was laying down on my back. When the test was over, I sat up, and I heard my stainless steel Apple Watch Series 4 crack when it hit the floor.

Between all of the Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, and more that I’ve owned, it was the only product I didn’t have some kind of AppleCare on. I had gotten it from T-Mobile, and I just didn’t think of it. But no worries, right? How much could this little device cost to fix the screen? A hundred bucks?

The repair price, without AppleCare+, is $399 for a stainless steel Apple Watch, and that’s because they can’t fix the screen. They just give you a new one. For an aluminum GPS model, it’s $299, and it’s $349 for aluminum with cellular. In fact, if you look at Apple’s list of pricing for Apple Watch repairs, the cost of fixing a Series 4 hasn’t even went down.

The service fee if you have AppleCare+ is $69.

Apple Watch Series 7: To buy or not to buy?

I can already tell you how this ends. If you’re an iPhone user and thinking about getting your first Apple Watch, go for it. It’s a phenomenal product, and it has the potential to improve your life in a real way.

If you’re planning to upgrade from a previous Apple Watch to a Series 7, it’s a bit more complicated. If you’ve got a Series 5, it’s almost certainly not worth it. For a Series 4, you’re in great shape unless you really want that always-on display. For a Series 3, it’s probably worthwhile.

But if you’ve hung on this long, wouldn’t you just wait until next year? This year, the Series 7 was rumored to have an all-new design with flat edges. Aside from the screen size changes over the years, it was to be the first proper redesign of the product, ever. These were super reputable rumors too, so when they turned out to be wrong, the new rumor became that the Series 8 is getting the redesign.

Now the question is, since we know how significant the Series 8 will be, has the Series 7 been Osborned? There’s no way to know, and there are a lot of factors here. I know some people that don’t even like the new design that’s coming. And of course, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still a phenomenal product.