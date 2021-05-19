Apple Watch Series 7 leaked renders show off big redesign

Apple will reportedly introduce a redesign to the Apple Watch when a new model is released later this year, and newly leaked renders provide an early glimpse of what the wearable could look like.

According to a new video from Jon Prosser, the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature flat edges and a new green color. If true, the design would more closely match what we’ve seen in the iPhone, iPad, and iMac. The same flat design is also expected to come to the redesigned MacBook Pro later this year, according to reports.

The renders shared by Prosser are apparently based on images shared with him by a source. The Apple Watch Series 7 will allegedly feature flat edges instead of the more rounded look that was introduced by the first Apple Watch. However, the overall shape is still square, rather than circular like more traditional timepieces.

Images: Jon Prosser

When rumors about an Apple Watch redesign started to hit last year, many people hoped that meant the Cupertino company would adopt a more traditional watch design, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. While the news may be disappointing to some, the Apple Watch’s square look gives it a distinct design and is instantly recognizable, so it’s no surprise to see that isn’t changing.

The flatter design of the Apple Watch Series 7 certainly introduces a much-needed update, and also appears to feature a slimmer overall profile. The flat edges and slimmer design could result in a more snug fit, and also mean the wearable won’t catch on stuff as often.

Apple typically introduces a new Apple Watch model in the fall, so it may be a while before we have confirmation of the new design. In the meantime, we have plenty of renders to look at, along with WWDC coming up in just a few weeks, where we’ll get a glimpse at what’s coming in the next version of watchOS.