Apple Watch Series 7 India pricing revealed, could be available for pre-order internationally on Oct 8

Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 series last month. However, unlike the new iPhones, the new watch lineup is yet to go on sale. At the event, Apple announced that the Watch Series 7 would go on sale sometime this fall and shared pricing information for the base variants only. While Apple still hasn’t made an official announcement, premature retail listings have revealed the expected pricing for all models in the Indian market. A separate leak has also revealed when the Apple Watch Series 7 might become available for pre-order in international markets.

As per the listings spotted on Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart (via Ishan Agarwal), the Apple Watch Series 7 will retail at a starting price of ₹41,900 for the 41mm aluminum variant (GPS) and go all the way up to ₹73,900 for the 45mm stainless steel version (GPS+Cellular). Check out the table below for the complete pricing details for the Indian market.

Sl. No. Variant Price 1 Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum GPS (41mm) ₹41,900 2 Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum GPS (45mm) ₹44,900 3 Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum GPS+Cellular (41mm) ₹50,900 4 Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum GPS+Cellular (45mm) ₹53,900 5 Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel GPS+Cellular (41mm) ₹69,900 6 Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel GPS+Cellular (45mm) ₹73,900

The fact that Flipkart has listed the watches on its website and shared pricing information indicates that the Apple Watch Series 7 could go on sale anytime soon. This speculation is further supported by a notice on the Hermès website (via Jon Prosser), which states that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for pre-order starting October 8.

As you can see in the attached screenshot, the Hermès variants of the Apple Watch Series 7 will likely be available for pre-order in just a few days. We expect Apple to open pre-orders for the other variants at the same time. But since Apple hasn’t officially confirmed any of the details mentioned above, you should take it with a pinch of salt. The Indian pricing does seem accurate, though, since it falls in line with the Apple Watch Series 6 pricing from last year. If the pre-order date is correct, Apple might make an announcement in the next few days.