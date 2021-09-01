Apple Watch Series 7 will bring a new design, and that could cause a delay

Apple is reportedly facing production delays with the next-gen Apple Watch. According to Nikkie Asia, the company is dealing with quality issues with the Apple Watch Series 7 as it features a new design that has added various complexities. A report from Bloomberg corroborates this claim and further adds that Apple Watch Series 7 manufacturers are also experiencing delays due to supply constraints.

Recent leaks suggest that Apple will unveil the new iPhone 13 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 7, and a new version of the AirPods later this month. While the company hasn’t shared any official details so far, leaked renders reveal that the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a new design with flat edges, upgraded screen technology (via Bloomberg), a faster processor, and various new health and fitness features. If that’s the case, the next-gen Apple Watch will be a significant upgrade over its predecessor.

One of the people with direct knowledge of the production delays told Nikkie Asia that all “assemblers are facing similar problems reaching satisfactory production performance based on the current industrial designs.” “Apple and its suppliers are working around the clock trying to solve the issues, but currently it is hard to tell when the mass production could begin,” another person added.

Although the production delays probably won’t affect Apple’s plans to unveil the next-gen smartwatch at the upcoming launch event, the company might have to postpone the launch date by a couple of weeks. We’ll make sure to let you know in case we learn more about the situation.

Featured image: Apple Watch Series 7 leaked render (Courtesy: Jon Prosser)