Apple has reportedly overcome the Apple Watch Series 7 production issues

Last week, two separate reports from Nikkie Asia and Bloomberg claimed that the Apple Watch Series 7 might be delayed due to production issues and supply constraints, casting doubts on the smartwatch’s appearance at Apple’s upcoming Special Event. Now, the ever-reliable Apple insider Ming-Chi-Kuo has weighed in on the matter, claiming that the Apple Watch Series 7 isn’t delayed and will launch right on schedule later this month.

In a new investor note (via MacRumors,) Kuo claims that Apple has overcome manufacturing and supply woes affecting its Apple Watch Series 7, and the smartwatch will enter mass production in mid-September, with shipments commencing later this month.

The production issue of the Apple Watch 7 is mainly related to the panel side. However, it has been resolved, and mass production of panel modules will begin in mid-September.

Kuo says the production and quality issues stemmed from the new design adopted by the smartwatch, which will reportedly feature flat edges and a new display panel.

Due to the adoption of many new panel-related production processes for the first time, the Apple Watch 7 panel module encountered reliability issues during the risk-ramp phase before Jabil started mass production, mainly including blinking panel and touch insensitivity. This complicated production issue may be related to LGD, Jabil, or Young Poong.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg corroborated Kuo’s claim in a recent tweet, suggesting that Apple will most likely announce the new smartwatch at the September 14 event alongside the iPhone 13 series. However, he warned that the smartwatch could be made available in limited quantities initially.

On Watch 7 from last weekend: “We’ll see an announcement during the usual September event alongside the iPhone, but there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities.” https://t.co/xkvN14Mv3O — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 10, 2021

In any case, with Apple’s Special Event just four days away, we won’t have to wait too long to find out the availability details of Apple’s next-gen smartwatch.

Featured image: Apple Watch Series 7 leaked render (Courtesy: Jon Prosser)