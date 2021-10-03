Apple Watch Series 7 real-world images surface ahead of expected launch

The Apple Watch 7 Series launched alongside the iPhone 13 series and the new iPads. Interestingly, Apple never gave any type of availability for the Apple Watch past stating that it would arrive in “fall”, while all of the other products announced had clear pre-order dates. This might have been as a result of production issues ahead of its launch, though when it comes to Apple, we’ll never really be sure. Now, ahead of when pre-orders are expected to open, what appears to be a first real-world look at the Apple Watch 7 Series has surfaced on Facebook.

The images above were posted in a Facebook group for Apple Watch enthusiasts and were spotted by MacRumors. Previously, the only images that we have seen of the Apple Watch 7 Series have been in press renders and marketing materials. Furthermore, there hasn’t even been a confirmed date for pre-orders, though they’re expected to be very, very soon. The images above show the device with a larger (though not flat) display, along with rounded corners. The poster claimed that they work with a carrier and that they were testing the watch before it officially goes on sale “later this fall.”

The Apple Watch Series 7 promises up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge and offers 33% faster charging through a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-Type C Cable. Other highlights of this watch include GPS, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The smartwatch runs watchOS 8 out of the box, which comes with a huge set of new software features. The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399, and it comes in a wide range of finishes. Those include five new colors for the aluminum variant, three colors for the stainless steel variant, and two titanium colorways. Finally, it’s backward compatible with older Apple Watch bands, too.