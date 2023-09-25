Apple Watch Series 8 Midnight $299 $399 Save $100 The Midnight variant of the aluminum Apple Watch Series 8 has a glossy dark gray finish. It has a great build, solid display, health and wellness tracking features, and is now discounted by $100. $299 at Amazon

The recent launch of Apple's Watch Series 9 has dropped the price of the Watch Series 8. While you might be tempted to get the latest and greatest here, with notable improvements like a new SiP, a brighter display, On-Device Siri, and a new Double Tap gesture for added control, these new features might not be necessary for your uses if you're buying a smartwatch for the first time, or are looking to upgrade from an older model.

With this latest deal, you can score $100 off the Watch Series 8 for a limited time. You're going to get a beautiful device with an excellent display, plenty of power, and most importantly, it'll be at a reasonable price. So if you've been searching for a great deal on the Apple Watch, it might be better to grab last year's model for a bargain while you can.

The Apple Watch Series 8 offers a lot to love with its great design and stand out features like temperature tracking, crash detection, and a new low-power mode. Temperature tracking can be used to provide insights into ovulation cycles, while crash detection can automatically reach out to emergency services in the event of an emergency. The new low-power mode provides a better experience while also saving lots of battery.

The watch can also track your heart rate, health and fitness metrics, along with your sleep as well. Of course, you're still going to get wonderful updates to the watch that will enhance the experience and bring new features too. If you're an iPhone user, this is the best smartwatch you can buy offering the most complete package. So if you've been contemplating buying a new smartwatch, this one is going to be the one for you.