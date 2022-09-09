The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra could end up being costly to repair

With pre-orders set to open for the Apple Watch Series 8, many will most likely be debating whether to stick with the traditional model or go all in with the Apple Watch Ultra. With a $799 price tag, it’s a pretty big investment, but if it can perform the way Apple claims, it should be a sound decision. Whether you’re going to take the Apple Watch Ultra for a deep dive in the ocean or hike the tallest peaks, there is a chance that the watch might get damaged at some point, and it looks like the repair on the Ultra could end up being quite costly.

The folks over at MacRumors did a little digging on the Apple support website and found some repair prices for the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. Let’s start with the Apple Watch Series 8, as its repair costs seem slightly less than the Apple Watch Ultra. If you’re going to replace the battery on your Apple Watch Series 8, which can be any of the models, you’re looking at $79 for a battery replacement. Thankfully, replacing the battery on the Apple Watch Ultra doesn’t cost too much more coming in at $99.

Now, when it comes to physical damage, the prices will vary depending on the model, with the standard 41mm and 45mm models having a service fee of $299. The Series 8 with cellular will cost a tad more with its fee coming in at $349, and the stainless steel and Hermès models at $399. The Apple Watch Ultra will have a slightly higher fee than the stainless steel and Hermès devices, coming in at $499. Remember that all of these numbers for physical repairs are just estimates, with Apple determining the final service fee after inspection.

Apple does offer some options when it comes to repairs with its additional service plan. For its Apple Watch devices, it offers Apple Care Plus, which does cost an additional fee but does cover battery replacements as long as the battery holds less than 80% of its original capacity. The service plan also covers physical damage, requiring a fee of $69 to $79 for the Apple Watch Series 8 for each repair and a $79 fee for the Apple Watch Ultra. All in all, if you plan to be rough with your device, it might be a good idea to invest in a service plan.

As mentioned before, the pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra will start tomorrow. You can head to the link below to pre-order the Apple Watch Ultra from Amazon or Best Buy.

Source: Apple

Via: MacRumors