Can the Apple Watch Series 8 monitor blood sugar?

The Cupertino firm launched the Apple Watch Series 8 during a press event in September 2022. This time around, the company barely made any changes to the watch. This applies to both its hardware and software. The Apple Watch Series 8 is almost identical to the 2021 Series 7. Of course, you get some new offerings — such as car crash detection, a body temperature monitor, and Bluetooth 5.3. Apart from that, though, you likely won’t be able to tell the difference between the two models. 2022 truly was a boring year for main Apple Watch (disregarding the Ultra and SE 2 models). If you plan to buy an Apple Watch Series 8, you must be wondering — does it support measuring or monitoring blood sugar? Here’s everything you need to know about this particular matter.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Blood sugar monitoring is not present on the Apple Watch Series 8

As you might already know, the Apple Watch Series 8 is capable of measuring several health-related data. This makes it one of the best Apple Watch models currently available. For example, you get to take an ECG, measure your heart rate, monitor your blood oxygen, and much more! While Apple advises users not to use it as a medical device, it certainly helps us stay on the safe side. If we suspect that something is out of place, we can then consult a doctor and present the data it has collected.

Unfortunately, though, the Apple Watch Series 8 does not support blood sugar measurements or monitoring. The new health-related features that this watch introduces are too limited. You get a car crash detection monitor and a body temperature sensor to help females track their reproductive health. Otherwise, you get the same features revolving around safety and health available on the Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 8 The Apple Watch Series 8 introduces car crash detection, a body temperature monitor, and more. It packs the Apple S8 chip and runs watchOS 9. GPS GPS + Cellular

Do you plan on getting an Apple Watch Series 8, or is the lack of a blood sugar monitor a deal breaker for you? Let us know in the comments section below.