Apple Watch Series 8 debuts new Crash Detection feature

At its “Far Out” event, Apple officially lifted the covers off the highly-anticipated Apple Watch Series 8. While the new smartwatch doesn’t bring a radically new design, it does bring some interesting new health and safety features. One such feature is Crash Detection.

As the name implies, the Crash Detection feature can detect if you’re in a severe car crash and notify emergency services and your emergency contacts. Apple developed two new motion sensors to accurately detect the unique forces of a car crash.

The new high G-force accelerometer is capable of measuring up to 206g. Apple also built a fusion algorithm that’s trained on car accident data. Car Detection only runs when you’re driving, and Apple says all data is processed on your device locally.

This is a developing story…