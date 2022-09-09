Apple Watch Series 8: Here are all the colors and official band options

Although Apple has now added a new ‘Ultra’ model to its Apple Watch lineup, the Apple Watch Series 8 will likely remain the top choice for most buyers this year. That’s because the new Ultra variant is a bit overkill for the average Joe and costs as much as the new iPhone 14. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 for the GPS model and $499 for the cellular model, which is a reasonable price for a premium smartwatch of its caliber. If you’re considering picking up a new Apple Watch Series 8 and are wondering which color to go with, here are all your options.

Apple Watch Series 8: Case materials and Colors

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes in a couple of fun colors with two case material options:

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

The more affordable Aluminum variant is available in four colorways:

Midnight

Starlight

Silver

Product Red

The Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red color options are just the same as the ones Apple offered with the aluminum Apple Watch Series 7. The Silver variant is the only new addition, and it has a polished aluminum look.

The Stainless Steel variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 offers a more premium finish, and it’s also available in four colorways:

Gold

Graphite

Silver

Space Black

While the Gold, Graphite, and Silver models come with various band options, the Space Black model is only available with the Hermès leather straps. So, you’ll have to shell out quite a bit if you want to get the Space Black model.

Apple Watch Series 8: Band options

Speaking of band options, Apple offers the aluminum Apple Watch Series 8 with six different bands — Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, Sport Band, Nike Sport Band, Sport Loop, and Nike Sport Loop. Most of these bands come in a variety of color options, allowing you to completely personalize your new Apple Watch.

The stainless steel model gets five band options — Braided Solo Loop, Sport Band, Sport Loop, Leather, and Stainless Steel. All these bands come in various color options, so you get a wide variety to choose from. Additionally, the Leather bands for the stainless steel model are available in two different variants, including Leather Link and Modern Buckle.

The premium Apple Watch Hermès is available with a couple of exclusive band options in nylon and leather. These include the nylon Jumping Single Tour band in two color options and six leather straps in a variety of color options. Check out the section below for more details.

Apple Watch Hermès band options:

Nylon: Jumping Single Tour (two colors)

Leather: Gourmette Metal Double Tour Gourmette Double Tour H Diagonal Single Tour (four colors) Attelage Double Tour (four colors) Single Tour (six colors) Single Tour Deployment Buckle (three colors)



Are you planning to buy this smartwatch? Check out the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to see where you can buy it for cheap!

Now that you know all the Apple Watch Series 8 color and band options, which combination will you get? Let us know in the comments section below.