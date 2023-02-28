The Apple Watch Series 8 is now $70 off, bringing it to its lowest price ever. It's a great time to jump in if you haven't already.

Apple Watch Series 8 $329 $399 Save $70 Apple's latest smartwatch finally has a discount that's worth your attention, as it's now available for $70 under its regular price. Both the GPS-only and the cellular versions are now discounted. $329 at Amazon $329 at Best Buy

It's not often that we see a proper discount for Apple smartwatches, especially when we're talking about the latest models. Yet, here we are, with the Apple Watch Series 8 and a $70 discount, bringing the price for this model lower than it's ever been. The Apple Watch Series 8 is easily one of the best smartwatches around and for $329, you should really get one.

What makes the Apple Watch Series 8 stand out

When compared to previous models, the Apple Watch Series 8 hasn't changed much in terms of appearance, bringing in the same rounded edges and curved glass. However, there are loads of changes that you can't see, such as that really cool new temperature sensor, crash detection feature, or fall detection.

Of course, you'll also get to access all those features you've become accustomed to associating with smartwatches, from notifications to calls and media control, as well as all the fitness and health features. When you're exercising, the Apple Watch Series 8 will keep an eye on how your body is responding, tracking your blood oxygen levels, monitoring the heart rate and so on. The device can even be used to take take ECGs for you or to keep an eye on sleep cycles.

All Apple Watch Series 8 models are on discount right now and here's how much they cost:

It's a fantastic smartwatch with a sleek design and great features. Since you're saving $70 on your order, you may want to look into the best bands for the Apple Watch Series 8 to get a more personalized look.