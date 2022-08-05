A new report states that the Apple Watch Series 8 won’t have a new design

According to new information, the Apple Watch Series 8 won’t have a new design. Early reports stated that the upcoming Apple Watch would take on a more squared off look, a rumor that we have heard since prior to the release of the Apple Watch Series 7. So what will the new Apple Watch Series 8 look like? You might be disappointed, but it will apparently look exactly like the Series 7.

As of now, the Series 7 has three different case material options with aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium. For the upcoming release, the titanium variant will no longer be available for the standard model. Instead, the titanium version will only be available for the new Pro model making its debut this year. This is most likely being done so that Apple can further differentiate its more premium offering from the rest of the pack.

This “Pro” model will be the largest yet, reportedly coming in at 50mm and will have a 1.99-inch display. The current largest size of the Apple Watch sits at 45mm. Although it will be touted as a more premium option, the Pro model will utilize the same internals as the standard edition. Furthermore, this model will not be a luxury model like the Hermès edition and will instead be marketed towards sports professionals. Because of this, the watch will be more rugged, being able to handle more abuse than the standard version.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will arrive in four colors for the aluminum model: midnight, starlight, product red, and silver. The stainless steel version will come in silver and graphite. As far as other things that are new with the upcoming Apple Watch, there are rumors stating that it could arrive with a new body temperature sensor. This has been confirmed by a number of sources, making it the “must have” feature for anyone looking to upgrade. Although Apple has not announced anything officially, the company typically holds its event during the month of September, which means we won’t have to wait long.

Source: ShrimpApplePro (Twitter)