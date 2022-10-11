Apple Watch Series 8 receives a deep discount, now priced at $379

At the beginning of September, Apple announced its latest iPhones, along with its latest wearable with the Apple Watch Series 8. While prices for the smartwatch typically remain steady over the first few months, the latest iteration is getting a heavy discount just a little over a month after its initial announcement. Today, Amazon is knocking $50 off the retail price of the device for its Prime Early Access sales event, giving those that were interested in the smartwatch a good reason to buy.

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing the price of the Apple Watch Series 8 to $379, which brings the watch down to its lowest price yet. The discount specifically applies to the 45mm model with GPS, which is currently available in four different color options: Midnight, (Product) Red, Silver, and Starlight. The Watch Series 8 features a large always-on retina display offering up to 1000 nits of brightness, heart rate tracking, ECG, and up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. As for what’s new with the Series 8, Apple has added a new temperature sensor that can help with cycle tracking and give ovulation estimates.

While there are plenty of fitness wearables out there, for the most part, the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch you can get if you’re an iPhone user. The watch not only offers an amazing interface with watchOS 9, but it also includes excellent fitness tracking capabilities, improved sleep tracking, new watch faces, better accessibility options, a new lower power mode, and more. Although the design of the Apple Watch has remained nearly identical since its release, the small iterative updates that Apple brings each year make it a worthwhile upgrade. Just remember, in order to take advantage of this deal, you have to be an Amazon Prime member. Also, while the deal is live in the United States, the promotion could be different in other regions.

Source: Amazon