The Apple Watch Series 8 just recently hit retail and online stores in September, and now, ahead of Black Friday, it's already getting a $110 discount. If you've been waiting to buy the cellular model of the latest Apple Watch, now is your best chance.

The Apple Watch, for the most part, hasn't really changed all that much over the past few years. It offers a beautiful Always-On display with narrow borders that blends the screen and chassis seamlessly. The watch offers heart rate tracking, an ECG, and tracks blood oxygen levels, but what is new for this year is its temperature-sensing ability. With temperature sensing, those concerned will be able to track their ovulation cycles.

Another new addition to the Apple Watch Series 8 is crash detection. Utilizing new sensors found inside of the watch, like its improved 3-axis gyroscope and a new g-force accelerometer, the watch is able to detect when you've been in a crash and automatically call for help. With the new Sleep app, sleep tracking gets improved, with data showing REM, Core, or Deep sleep achieved during the night.

With the cellular model, you will be able to be completely hands-free, making calls, sending texts, and using your favorite apps, all while leaving your phone at home. You can even connect your favorite Bluetooth headphones directly to the watch and stream music from the Apple Watch using some of your favorite music services. Perhaps the best part of the Apple Watch is that there are plenty of accessories now available to make it unique.

If you don't like the standard watch band, you can always find plenty of options, with these bands being some of the best options currently available. If you are interested in the Apple Watch Series 8 with cellular, you can purchase the 41mm model for $110 off, knocking it down to $389. If you click on the link and don't see the discounted price, that means that either means the promotion has ended or the product is out of stock. If it isn't available or it doesn't catch your eye, check out some of our other early Black Friday promotions.