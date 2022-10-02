Can the Apple Watch Series 8 detect heart attacks?

The Apple Watch Series 8 features an electrical heart sensor that lets you take an electrocardiogram (ECG) with the built-in ECG app. Using this feature you can get useful insights about your heart rhythm. In addition, a trained medical professional can use the ECG data to identify potential irregularities that may be indicative of underlying issues like Atrial fibrillation (AFib). While this feature might lead some to believe that the Apple Watch Series 8 can detect heart attacks, it can’t.

Apple’s support page for Heart health notifications on the Apple Watch clearly states that the Apple Watch Series 8 cannot detect heart attacks. If users experience any symptoms, like chest pain, pressure, or tightness, the company urges them to “call emergency services immediately.”

While the Apple Watch Series 8 cannot detect heart attacks, it can identify irregular heart rhythms. The irregular rhythm notification feature on the smartwatch occasionally looks at your heartbeat to check for an irregular rhythm, which could be indicative of issues like AFib. You can enable this feature by heading to the Heart section of the Health app on your iPhone. Once enabled, you can enable/disable irregular rhythm notifications in the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

If you receive an irregular rhythm notification on your Apple Watch Series 8, you should talk to your doctor immediately. Apple notes that the feature does not look for AFib constantly, so it cannot detect all instances of AFib. Therefore, users shouldn’t rely only on their Apple Watch for the same.

Even though the Apple Watch Series 8 offers support for a host of health tracking features, it’s not a medical device. As such, you should only use it for general guidance. Visit your physician if you’re not feeling well, even if your Apple Watch says everything looks fine. That being said, the Apple Watch Series 8 is still a great buy as it can help you identify several health issues, allowing you to get medical treatment in time.

