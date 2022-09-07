Apple Watch Series 8 is now official with a new temperature sensor

Apple kickstarted its “Far Out” event by announcing the new Apple Watch Series 8. The new watch now comes with the long-rumored temperature sensor and a bunch of other health and safety features. It also includes two new motion sensors to detect if you’ve been in a serious car crash. The new watch will be available to purchase starting September 16 and it’ll cost you $399 for the GPS model, and $499 for the cellular model.

The Apple Watch Series 8’s new temperature sensor can track temperature changes as slight as 0.1 degrees Celsius and it can measure it every five seconds, which is impressive, to say the least. This new feature will also allow the watch to help give you insights into your ovulation cycle by tracking the body temperature overnight. This will enhance the overall experience for those tracking their cycles.

Crash detection and low-power mode

Another feature that’s new to Apple Watch Series 8 is crash detection, meaning it can detect if you’ve been in a serious car crash. The watch can automatically contact emergency services and even your emergency contacts to alert them about the situation. This particular detection feature will only run when you’re driving, meaning the motion sensors won’t actively consume power all the time.

Continuing on the topic of power, Apple is also adding a new low-power mode to the Series 8 to extend its battery life. The Apple Watch Series 8 can last for up to 18 hours between charges, but the low-power mode can extend it up to 36 hours. Thankfully, Apple is bringing the low-power mode to older watches too, starting with the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer provided they’re running watchOS 9. And for the first time, the new Apple Watch Series 8 will also offer international roaming.

The new Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch comes in the same screen sizes as its predecessors — 41mm and 45mm. It will also be available in both stainless steel and aluminum finishes but in different colors. The aluminum variant will be available in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Product Red colors whereas the stainless steel variant will be available in Silver, Gold, and Graphite.

In addition to the regular Apple Watch Series 8, the company has also introduced a new rugged version called the Apple Watch Ultra. It starts at $799 but it also comes with a lot of other new features.