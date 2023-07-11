The latest Apple products don't often see discounts, let alone huge ones. However, thanks to some Prime Day deals, you can own the latest Apple Watch Series 8 and save up to $120 in the process. So if you've been eyeing a new Apple Watch, now's the time to act.

Why we love the Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest flagship wearable from the company that kickstarted the current smartwatch market. While Apple also sells the rugged Ultra variant, the Series 8 is arguably the best model for most users. It packs the company's latest mobile technologies in an elegant, rounded body. The end result is a minimalist smartwatch that can track your exercise, ECG, blood oxygen levels, menstrual cycle, heart rate, surrounding noise, daylight exposure, and much, much more.

Apple smartwatches are usually on the higher end, but with each model $120 off on Prime Day, you can now get the base Wi-Fi model at a midrange price. That's truly mind-blowing considering all the features you get, and they'll only get better with every annual software update, the latest being watchOS 10.

The Apple Watch is no longer a luxury accessory, either. This essential guardian could save your life in more than one way. For example, if you are in a car crash or fall, the Apple Watch Series 8 can automatically call emergency services and notify your emergency contacts. That's not to mention that it could notify you if it detects signs of atrial fibrillation and other heart rate irregularities. When diagnosed and treated early, these serious health conditions stop being as risky.

Apart from health and fitness features, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also tied to your other Apple products, thanks to the company's tight ecosystem. So you could unlock your Mac with it or have it bypass Face ID on your iPhone when masked. Furthermore, the AirPods you use with your iPhone can automatically connect to it. This allows you to leave your smartphone behind (if you have the cellular model) and listen to music while jogging or working out. It truly is packed with rich offerings and tech, and for $279, it's quite a steal.

As we mentioned, Apple discounts like this are few and far between, so act fast and complete the purchase before these Prime Day deals expire. If you do miss out, there will be plenty of other wearable deals available, so keep an eye out.