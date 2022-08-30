Apple Watch Series 8 Product Red could arrive in a slightly different shade

We are a little over a week away from the next Apple event, and the rumors and leaks are becoming more frequent. As we count down the days to the September 7 event, a new set of rumors has appeared, giving us more details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. Apple is expected to release the Series 8, Pro, and possibly a follow-up to the SE model that was released a couple of years ago.

In the early morning, Twitter user ShrimpApplePro started tweeting details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. According to the tweets, the upcoming Series 8 watches will not change in size. The new devices will still come in two variants: 41mm and 45mm. Those that follow Apple Watch news will notice that these sizes are the same as what can be found in the current Apple Watch Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to arrive in four colors for the aluminum model: midnight, starlight, Product Red, and silver. While that is fairly standard, this year, there could be a possible change, with ShrimpApplePro stating that the Product Red version will come in a different shade. It is unclear, at this point, whether it will be lighter or darker, but it is an interesting change and something to look out for.

The Watch Series 8 will also be available in a stainless steel version that will come in silver and graphite. While the source seems to have more information about the upcoming Pro model, it looks like the details won’t be shared, stating, “let’s keep it a secret to be surprised at the event. After all it is an “One more thing.” Perhaps one of the highlights of this year’s Apple Watch launch will be the inclusion of the rumored temperature sensor. The standard and Pro models are rumored to have a temperature sensor.

As far as accessories go, the source states that there will be no differences regarding included accessories inside the box. However, there will be a minor difference in the packaging. Although the exterior will remain nearly identical, there is a minor detail that was shared regarding the glue that will be used for the labels. Apparently, there will be a stronger adhesive used so that it will be easier to spot when a product has been opened. As far as other details that we know so far, pricing-wise, the Series 8 is expected to arrive around the same price point as the current Series 7, with the Pro model coming in at somewhere around $1,000.

