How many software updates will the Apple Watch Series 8 get?

The iPhone maker introduced the Apple Watch Series 8 during its Far Out event. This decent addition to the Apple Watch family introduces car crash detection, a body temperature monitor, and more. It’s not a notable upgrade coming from the Series 7. However, those switching from older models will appreciate the additions recent years have brought. What’s so great about the Apple Watch is that it receives software updates. So even if you have a slightly older model, it will still feel almost the same as the latest model. Of course, there are always missing exclusive features. However, the overall experience remains similar. So, if you plan to buy an Apple Watch Series 8, you must be wondering — how many years of software updates will it get?

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Software updates on the Apple Watch Series 8

Apple doesn’t publicly state how many years of software support a watch will get. However, we can study the pattern of the company by digging into this product’s history and timeline. The Apple Watch Series 3 got discounted in 2022 — five years after its launch. So it launched with watchOS 4 and got the final version of watchOS 8.

The Series 8 is significantly faster and larger than the Series 3. So theoretically, there shouldn’t be any reasons for killing its support early. The Apple Watch Series 8 will likely get at least five years of software updates. Of course, the actual number could be higher or lower. We are just estimating and assuming based on how the company operates. So if the Apple Watch Series 8 gets five years of software updates, this would keep it up to date until 2027 or so. Considering that it has launched with watchOS 9, we can expect to see at least the final version of watchOS 14 by the time it retires.

Apple Watch Series 8 The Apple Watch Series 8 introduces car crash detection, a body temperature monitor, and more. It packs the Apple S8 chip and runs watchOS 9. GPS GPS + Cellular

Which Apple Watch Series 8 color have you picked, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.