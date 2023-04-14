Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) 41mm Stainless Steel Case $490 $778 Save $288 This model of the Apple Watch Series 8 features a stainless steel case and also has a cellular antenna. Currently, it's being offered at a discount that also includes two years of Apple Care+. $490 at Amazon

Apple rarely offers discounts on its products, but retailers like Amazon come to save the day but offering excellent promotions and deals on some of the company's most exciting devices. Now, for a limited time, the stainless steel model of the Apple Watch Series 8 is being offered at an impressive discount, knocking 37 percent off the retail price of the watch and also includes two years of Apple Care+ coverage. This discount is for a limited time and if you've been looking to buy one, you'll want to hop on this deal as soon as possible.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is considered one of the best smartwatches to own if you're an iPhone user, and for good reasons. The more premium model offers all the features from the standard model but is built using a stainless steel case and sapphire crystal glass on the display. Furthermore, it also has a cellular connectivity, meaning you can use this watch without an iPhone as long as you subscribe to a plan with your preferred wireless carrier.

The model on sale comes in at 41mm, has a silver stainless steel case, and a white Sport Band that comes in small and medium sizes. If you've been thinking about buying an Apple Watch, chances are, you've taken a look at some point and seen the sky-high pricing on some models. You're looking at a $288 discount from the normal price, so this is going to be the perfect time to buy. Also don't forget to customize your new watch with some of the best Apple Watch Series 8 bands.