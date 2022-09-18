Is the Apple Watch Series 8 waterproof? Does it have an IP rating?

As a device that will be strapped to your wrist all the time, the Apple Watch Series 8 is probably going to come in contact with water and sweat. Thankfully, the smartwatch comes with a water resistance rating. Here’s what you need to know.

With a WR50 rating, the new Apple Watch Series 8 is water resistant up to a depth of 50 meters. That means you have nothing to worry about sweat exposure, water splashes, or rain damaging your smartwatch. In addition, Apple also advertises the Wath Series 8 as swim-proof. However, there are some caveats that you need to be aware of. Apple says that you can only use the smartwatch for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. The company doesn’t recommend wearing the watch while participating in high-speed water sports such as scuba diving, water skiing, or other activities involving high-velocity water. If you want better water protection, check out the Apple Watch Ultra, which offers a water resistance rating of 100 meters and can be used for recreational scuba diving and high-speed water sports.

You should also note that the Apple Watch Series 8 is only water resistant to fresh water. In other words, avoid exposing it to soapy water, shampoos, strong chemicals, and other strong corrosive liquids. In addition to the water resistance, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also rated IP6X dust resistant.

The Apple Watch Series 8 brings many notable upgrades to the table. It debuts a new temperature sensor that provides new insights into women’s health and two new motion sensors for the Crash Detection feature. In addition, the new model also offers faster charging, a new Low Power Mode for improved battery life, and international roaming support (cellular models). If you’re looking to buy one, be sure to check out the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to save some cash.