Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s 2022 smartwatches so far

The Apple Watch is one of the company’s most successful products. In terms of feature availability, health sensors, and software support, it’s one of the best wearables on the market. Every year, the Cupertino firm upgrades the high-end line of Apple Watches. This typically includes two different sizes and optional cellular support. A few years ago, Apple launched the first SE model of its watch. It’s a more affordable option for those who can’t justify paying the high-end price. The company’s September event is only a few days away. We’re expecting the Apple Watch Series 8, in addition to an all-new Pro model and an upgrade to the existing SE model.

Apple Watch Series 8

Release Date

Apple has invited members of the press to an event on September 7. We expect the company to reveal the Apple Watch Series 8, along with the Pro and SE 2 models, during this event — as that’s when it usually launches new models of its watch. Pre-orders might go live a couple of days later, with shipping and store availability following no less than a week later.

Pricing

It’s hard to guess how much an Apple device will cost before the company announces it. However, we can still estimate based on the current models’ price tags. The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399, so we can expect the entry-level Series 8 to cost around the same.

Models

If Apple doesn’t switch to a new format, we should be seeing two (larger) Apple Watch Series 8 sizes and optional cellular plan support. So that’s a total of four variations in the aluminum department. The Cupertino firm could also be releasing the same iterations in a stainless steel chassis.

Design

The flat-edged Apple Watch renders have been roaming the internet for over a year now. While we’re confident that Apple has at least considered this build, the Series 8 likely won’t be adopting it. Instead, rumors point to the same design of the current Series 7. As for colors, we’re expecting Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Red finishes this year.

Processor

Apple typically introduces a new chip for its watch with every annual release. This year is no different, but there’s a twist. The S7 chip in the Series 7 model is seemingly just a replica of the Series 6’s S6 chipset. The upcoming S8 chip could also be similar to the previous two models — offering the same performance.

Battery

Apple introduced fast charging support on the Series 7 last year. This year’s model could bring an all-new low-power mode that extends the watch’s battery life — without paralyzing all of its smart features. Otherwise, we expect it to charge through the same proprietary Apple puck.

Miscellaneous

Apart from the aforementioned details, the Apple Watch Series 8 could come with upgraded activity tracking and a body temperature monitor. The company could also be planning on bringing emergency satellite connectivity to the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Pro

Apart from the Apple Watch Series 8 models, the company could launch an all-new Pro model this year. The Pro variant would allegedly come with a flat, rugged design that makes it more durable. It could also pack a bigger battery and display to further cater to athletes that practice extreme sports.

In terms of materials, we expect this model to feature a titanium build — as Apple drops titanium as a material option for the regular Series 8. With the titanium Apple Watch Series 7 starting at $799 and rumors pointing to the Pro’s price tag that approaching $1,000, this model most likely won’t be affordable. You can expect it to cost around double the regular Series 8.

Apple Watch SE 2

Apple usually releases SE products once every several years. These tend to have mediocre technical specifications for the sake of affordability. Right now, Apple sells the years-old SE model for $279. We can expect the SE 2 to include a faster processor and retain most of the existing specifications available on the first-gen SE model. Apart from that, there aren’t many details regarding this device or the features that it will pack.

The Apple Watch Series 8, Pro, and SE 2 could launch as soon as September 7. As the watch’s popularity grows, it seems that the company is working on releasing different models that attract different customers. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly, regular, or rugged model — you likely will find an option in a few days.

Do you plan on buying an Apple Watch this year? If so, which model will you go for? Let us know in the comments section below.