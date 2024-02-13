Apple Watch Series 9 $329 $429 Save $100 If you've been thinking about buying a new Apple Watch, the Series 9 is going to be a fantastic option with its powerful S9 processor and vibrant display that can reach up to 2,000 nits of brightness. Right now, you can score $100 off this model for a limited time. $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best Apple Watches you can buy right now. It comes with a powerful new processor, an amazing and vibrant display, and is priced far below its original retail price. With that said, you can now purchase it from Amazon for $100 off, which brings it down to its lowest price yet.

Related Apple Watch Series 9 review: More of the same, but it'll be enough The Apple Watch Series 9 doesn't look that exciting, but the upgrades it packs make it one of the best smartwatches — again.

What's great about the Apple Watch Series 9?

The Watch Series 9 is one of the most polished Apple Watch experiences to date. In our review, we praised the new brighter display and the new double tap gesture. And while the design hasn't changed all the much since the first one, you're still getting a stylish and sleek wearable that offers excellent durability and battery life. The Apple Watch Series 9 has a brand-new S9 processor, and while you get the obvious power boost and better efficiency, the real star here is that you can run Siri on-device.

Previously, Siri needed to connect to the internet in order for it to process commands, but with Series 9, this is no longer required, which makes the process more seamless. Of course, with a new Apple Watch, you also get a new software update, with watchOS 10 bringing a completely new redesign with system apps getting a fresh coat of paint as well. In addition to all of this, one of the major features of Watch Series 9 is that you can use a double tap gesture to interact with the device without touching it.

Overall, this is our favorite Apple Watch. It provides a lot of value, and won't cost an arm and a leg like the Apple Watch Ultra 2. And right now, you can score a sweet deal that knocks $100 off, which brings it own to its lowest price that we've seen to date for the 45mm model. Just be sure to grab it while you can, because this promotion won't last long.