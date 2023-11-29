Apple Watch Series 9 $330 $389 Save $59 Apple Watch Series 9 packs in a new, more powerful processor, a brighter display capable of up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, Apple's U2 chip that enables precision-finding of your iPhone, as well as better HomePod integration, and a whole slew of features and tech you'd expect. $330 at Amazon

This is the best Apple Watch you can buy in 2023. The Watch Series 9 delivers with its refined design, excellent hardware, and power software package. If you're an iPhone user looking for a new smartwatch, this is going to be it. While the Apple Watch Series 9 typically comes in at $389 for the 41mm model, you can now save $59 with this deal, which brings it down to $329.99.

While it isn't the deepest discount, this price does come in at one of the lowest we've seen since the watch's release. So if you've been thinking about buying a smartwatch, this is going to be the deal for you. As far as what the Apple Watch Series 9 delivers, you're getting a 41mm case size with a vibrant and colorful AMOLED display that can get as bright as 2000 nits. The Watch Series 9 is also powered by Apple's latest S9 SiP, which brings more efficient and powerful processing.

Along with a fantastic array of sensors that can track health and fitness metrics, Apple has included a new double tap feature that can be used to make selections on the watch without even touching it. Of course, you can also stay in contact with friends and family with alerts that come straight to the wrist. Overall, you're getting a fantastic smartwatch that pretty much goes unmatched if you're an iPhone user. So be sure to grab this deal while it lasts.