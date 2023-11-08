Apple Watch Series 9 $349 $399 Save $50 The Apple Watch Series 9 looks familiar but packs lots of new features like a brand-new SoC, a brighter display, Apple's U2 chip that enables precision-finding, and more. This model comes in at 41mm and is now at its lowest price ever with a $50 discount that brings it down to $349 for a limited time. $349 at Amazon

Apple Watches have been around for a while and are considered by many to be one of the best smartwatches on the market. This is especially true if you're an iPhone user thanks to its excellent software and tight integration. With that said, new models can be pricey, but they don't have to be if you're out there looking for a deal.

Of course, you've come to the right place to score the best possible price on the Apple Watch Series 9, with this deal that knocks $50 off two model, the Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band and (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band. While that discount might not sound like a lot, you're looking at the lowest price for the Apple Watch 9 since its release just a couple of months ago.

As far as what you're getting with Watch Series 9, it comes with a powerful and more efficient processor with the S9, and also has a display that can achieve a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits. Like previous Apple Watches, you're also getting top-tier health and wellness tracking, with sensors for heart rate, GPS, temperature, and more. On top of all the hardware, a newly revamped watchOS brings a redesigned interface, overhauled controls, new watch faces, and more.

As stated before, this is the best option for a smartwatch if you're pairing it with an Apple product like an iPhone or iPad. And while you can't go wrong with this purchase, it's always better to get a deal on it, which is why it's the perfect time to shop for the Apple Watch Series 9. If that wasn't good enough, Amazon is offering shoppers extended returns until January 31, just in case you aren't sure about your purchase.