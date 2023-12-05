Apple Watch Series 9 Apply $60 coupon to save big $339 $399 Save $60 The Apple Watch Series 9 delivers with a powerful new processor, a brighter display capable of up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, and it's now being discounted to its lowest price of the year, dropping to just $339 for a limited time. $339 at Amazon

This is one of the best smartwatches you can buy if you're someone that uses Apple devices like an iPad or iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 9 delivers when it comes to experience, thanks to refined software, a growing assortment of popular apps, a faster and more efficient processor, and brighter display.

Despite this Apple Watch launching within the last few months, we're now seeing a discount that drops the price down to just $339 for a limited time. This is the cheapest price we've seen for the Apple Watch Series 9 when it comes to the 45mm size. So if you've been thinking about getting yourself a new wearable, now's going to be the perfect time to shop.

When it comes to the specifics of the watch, this model comes with a 45mm case size, which is great if you're someone that has a bigger wrist or just wants a larger screen. The display is fantastic, with vibrant colors and up to 2000 nits of brightness. In addition, as mentioned before, you're getting a powerful new processor with Apple's S9 SiP.

Along with these improvements, Apple's also added a double tap feature which allows users to make menu selection on the watch without even touching it. Of course, you're still going to get all the incredible features of an Apple Watch, like health and fitness tracking, along with messages and alerts from your phone that go straight to your watch.

As stated before, this really is the best experience you can get if you're someone that has an iPhone or iPad and wants to stay connected. Just make sure to grab this deal while you still can because, at this price, it won't last long. Just make sure to clip the $60 coupon on the product page before checking out to save.