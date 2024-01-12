Apple Watch Series 9 $329 $399 Save $70 Apple Watch Series 9 packs in a new, more powerful processor, a brighter display capable of up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, Apple's U2 chip that enables precision-finding of your iPhone, as well as better HomePod integration, and a whole slew of features and tech you'd expect. $329 at Amazon $329 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy if you're an iPhone user. Although the Apple Watch hasn't changed much when it comes to looks since the original, there's been a lot of refinement over the years, when it comes to the technology powering it.

The Watch Series 9 delivers an unmatched experience thanks to its brand-new SoC, brighter display, and impressive software. Although the Apple Watch starts at $399 for the 41mm model, you can now score a great deal on the device, driving down the price by $70, coming in at $329.

What's great about the Apple Watch Series 9?

Perhaps one of the most important components of the Watch Series 9 is its new S9 chip, which makes it 60% faster than its predecessor. In addition to more power and speed, Apple is also able to introduce more features to the watch as well, like its new Double Tap gesture, which allows users to interact with the watch without physically touching it.

As far as what types of actions are possible with Double Tap, well, you can simply answer a call, open a notification, play and pause music, and more by just double tapping your index finger and thumb together. Apple has also managed to improve the display on the Apple Watch, cranking up its maximum brightness to 2000 nits when necessary.

On the opposite end, the watch can now get ultra dim, dropping to just 1 nit, which is great if you're checking the time at night or in a low light environment. In addition to the above, you also get improvements to Siri, and there's a new ultrawide band chip in the wearable that provides better communication with compatible devices nearby. This chip can also be used to more precisely locate your iPhone and other compatible products.

Of course, it's not just hardware alone, with watchOS 10 bringing new elements to the experience, offering more important information at a glance. The watch also has a variety of sensors on board that can track your fitness activities, health, sleep, and even stress. And if you're ever in an emergency situation, Watch Series 9 can give you a little help with its built-in SOS feature that can call for help if you fall or are in a car crash.

This is going to be the most complete experience you can have if you're someone that is looking for a smartwatch for an iPhone. And while it normally costs quite a bit, you can now grab this watch at an excellent price thanks to its recent $70 discount.