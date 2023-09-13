Is an upgrade from the Apple Watch Series 8 to the new Apple Watch Series 9 on your mind? Even though the new Series 9 brings some changes over the Series 8, like a new, more efficient S9 chip, it doesn't have better battery life It's still rated at up to 18 hours or up to 36 hours when in Low Power Mode.

What you need to know about the Apple Watch Series 9's battery

According to Apple, the Apple Watch Series 9 should have a big enough battery to last all day, up to 18 hours, which was the same number it gave the Series 8. This will be with normal usage, so tasks like checking the time, receiving your notifications, and doing an hour-long workout. This is tested against Apple's own metrics using pre-production GPS and cellular models from 2022, although we expect them to be the same as the 2023 models. Additional tests show you can get up to 7 hours of outdoor workout with GPS on and up to 11 hours of audio playback. You'll also get up to 80% charge in 45 minutes and a 100% charge in 75 minutes.

If you want, you can extend the battery life on the Apple Watch Series 9 by using the Low Power Mode. Introduced in watchOS 9, this feature will help you preserve battery life by turning off certain unnecessary features, like Wi-Fi, the always-on display, heart rate notifications, and more. Do note that this means certain features won't work as well (for example, placing a call could take longer), but if preserving your battery is the priority, this can be a huge help.

We won't have exact battery life numbers until we test out the watch, but for now, you can expect the Series 9 to last as long on a charge as the Series 8. If you want more battery life, you might want to consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is rated for up to 36 hours.

If you're still interested in this new watch, you can check it out below. You might also want to consider an Apple Watch Series 9 case. It's always a good idea to protect your watch.