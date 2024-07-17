Apple Watch Series 9 $280 $400 Save $120 The Apple Watch Series 9 is our favorite Apple fitness tracker, with a powerful processor, a brighter screen with 2,000 nits of peak brightness, and Apple's U2 chip for precise finding of your iPhone. $280 at Amazon

Prime Day is still going on, and it's one of the best times of the year to look for deep discounts on smartwatches. We've seen slashed pricing on our favorite models, and also on some of the best smartwatches of 2024. For those of you already in the Apple ecosystem, the best smartwatch to go with is the Apple Watch Series 9, which has an excellent set of features and comes in multiple colors and band styles to find your perfect fit.

That's why the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of our favorite smartwatches, and it's currently at a price point that can't be missed. During Prime Day, the Apple Watch Series 9 has an exclusive slashed price of 30% for a limited time. That brings its usual $400 price down to just $280, the lowest we've seen for this device. But don't delay, because this deal won't be around forever.

So, what's great about the Apple Watch Series 9?

The Apple Watch Series 9 is technically the mid-tier smartwatch from Apple, but there's nothing mid-tier about this premium smartwatch. The all-new S9 chip gives it enough power to run Siri on-device, so you don't need an internet connection to get help from Apple's voice assistant. That's great news, especially when your iPhone's cellular signal is spotty. It also powers the new Double Tap feature, which lets you trigger actions on the watch by tapping your thumb and index finger together.

It'll look great on your wrist, with several color options, dozens of band choices, and an aluminum casing. The rotating crown is great for navigation, and it's packed with biometric sensors to monitor your vitals. You won't have to worry about manually selecting workout tracking, either, as the Apple Watch Series 9 does all that for you, with some of the most accurate tracking in the industry.

And with a brighter screen with 2,000 nits peak brightness, you'll be able to read your new Apple Watch under almost any lighting conditions. This is awesome because you'll want to use the Apple Watch Series 9's screen to reply to messages, so you can leave your phone in your pocket more often. But remember, this deal is only good if you're a Prime Member, so if you're not, sign up to get this and hundreds of other fantastic deals.