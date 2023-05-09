Despite Apple launching a new Apple Watch every year, the company's been running its wearables on the same A13 Bionic based processor since the Apple Watch Series 6. The processor is working well but many have longed for a new processor, and this year, Apple could deliver.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, speaking with people in his Power On Discord channel (via Engadget), he stated that he thinks the next chip found in the upcoming Apple Watch will be something completely new. He went on to further state that he thinks it will be based on the A15 Bionic, which made its debut in 2021 with the iPhone 13. To put this into perspective, the current chip, the S8, is based on Apple's A13 Bionic, which was first released back in 2019.

As far as what kind of improvements this new chip will bring could be anyone's guess at this point. A new SoC will obviously means more power, but there's also the possibility that we'll be seeing new features too. In addition, there's also the chance that the new processor will be more efficient, providing users with more battery life. A new SoC will also keep the watch feeling fresher for longer, extending the life of upcoming watches when new software updates are released.

Last year was a big one for the Apple Watch, while the company rolled out its Apple Watch Series 8, and also showed off its first new watch in years with the Apple Watch Ultra. The beefier Apple Watch Ultra offered completely new features that set it apart from its standard line. It's unclear what kind of new features, if any, Apple will deliver with its upcoming Apple Watches. But if it's going to use its year-end event to debut them, we still have quite some time to wait, which means we could start seeing new leaks or rumors over the next few months.