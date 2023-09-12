Key Takeaways Apple Watch Series 9 offers a familiar design with some refinements and a new processor, the S9, making it 60% faster than its predecessor.

The AMOLED screen now reaches up to 2000 nits of brightness for better viewing in any environment, and the new chip allows processing of Siri requests on the wrist without needing the cloud.

The addition of the Ultra Wideband chip enables Precision Finding, giving users detailed visual tracking of items like an iPhone, including distance, direction, and audio guidance.

Alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, Apple is releasing a new wearable this year with the Apple Watch Series 9. This watch is quite a big deal when compared to its predecessors bringing an all new and more powerful processor in the same great design you know and love. Apple Watch Series 9 will be available in a variety of colors in both aluminum and steel.

When it comes to the screen, you're getting a beautiful AMOLED display that can now reach up to 2000 nits of brightness, and can also drop to just 1 nit to provide an improved viewing experience in darker environments. The Watch Series 9 also debuts a new chip, the S9, which is the first new processor for the Watch series in three years.

The new chip is 60% faster than its predecessor, still provides excellent battery life lasting up to 18 hours on a single charge, and now thanks to its new neural engine, can process Siri requests on wrist, without having to ping the cloud. Of course, you're going to get amazing new features thanks to watchOS 10 like Name Drop, Smart Stack, and more.

Along with the same gestures you love, you'll now get the ability to activate controls using "Double Tap". By tapping your index finger and thumb together, you'll be able to initiate the primary button control, without ever touching a physical button. As you can imagine, this makes interacting with the watch easier. The feature won't be launching with the watch but will come later with an update.

Apple is also adding an Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip into the new Series 9, allowing users to take advantage of Precision Finding, giving users a more detailed and visual look when tracking items like an iPhone. Precision Finding will provide distance, as well as the direction of the item, and will also provide audio guidance as well.

In addition to all the new features coming with the Watch Series 9, Apple has made strides with its environmental efforts bringing its first ever carbon-neutral consumer products to market. The Apple Watch Series 9 will be available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm. The aluminum model will come in five colors: starlight, midnight, silver, (PRODUCT)RED, and pink. The stainless steel version will be available in gold, silver, and graphite, along with an Apple Watch Hermès model. Prices for the watch will start at $399.