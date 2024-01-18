Key Takeaways US appeals court refuses to pause import ban on Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, forcing Apple to sell the watches without the blood oxygen monitoring feature.

Apple was accused of stealing pulse oximetry technology from Masimo, impacting the blood oxygen monitoring feature.

The court's order impacts only unsold Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2.

A US appeals court ruled against Apple and refused to entertain the company's request to pause an import ban on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches. As a result of the court's order, the Cupertino tech firm will no longer sell its latest premium smartwatches with the blood oxygen monitoring feature within the territory of the U.S.

A couple of months ago, the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) observed that Apple infringed on two patents owned by medical device maker Masimo and issued an import ban on the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2. It remained in effect for a short period, as Apple managed to get a temporary relief with the appeals court putting a pause on the ban. On Wednesday, however, the appeals court refused to extend the hold on the import ban further, leaving Apple no other option than to sell its latest premium watches without the blood oxygen capability.

Masimo accused Apple of stealing its pulse oximetry technology to bring the blood oxygen monitoring feature to Apple Watches. Apple first used that technology in the Apple Watch Series 6, released way back in 2020. However, while the ruling is in favor of the medical device maker, people with Watch Series 6 or newer models will still be able to use the blood oxygen feature. In fact, people who already own an Apple Watch Series 9 or Watch Ultra 2 will be able to measure blood oxygen levels using their watches. The appeals court's latest order in the patent battle only impacts the unsold Apple Watches.

If you buy any of those two watches today, you'll have blood oxygen monitoring disabled. While you'll still see the Blood Oxygen app on your watch, it won't work upon opening. If it's a deal-breaker, you should look at other best-quality smartwatches that can obtain results of your blood oxygen level.