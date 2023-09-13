Key Takeaways Yesterday at Apple's launch event, the tech giant unveiled four new iPhones and two new Apple Watches. The Apple Watches, Series 9 and Ultra 2, may look similar to previous models, but their new chips and features make them more efficient and powerful. The S9 chip, with 60% more transistors than its predecessor, offers higher performance and a more advanced neural engine for on-device Siri access. The new ultra-wideband chip enables precision tracking, including locating and tracking other devices.

I had limited hands-on time, but I did get to test the new "double tap" feature on the Apple Watch. It's an impressive feature that allows users to trigger actions by tapping their thumb and index finger together, without touching the watch itself. Three sensors and machine learning make this possible, and from my testing, it worked accurately every time. This feature will be helpful for tasks like answering calls or starting a timer without taking your hand off a handlebar.

The screens of the new Apple Watches remain the same in size and resolution, but they have significantly higher maximum and minimum brightness levels. The Ultra 2 can reach up to 3,000 nits, while the Series 9 can go up to 2,000 nits. Despite the brighter screens and additional features, Apple claims that battery life remains the same as last year. However, it's expected that the Series 9 will still require daily charging, while the Ultra 2 should last 2-3 days depending on usage.

Yesterday at Apple's September launch event the tech giant introduced four new iPhones and a pair of Apple Watches. Unlike the iPhones, which gained new cameras, charging ports and slightly redesigned bodies, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 look practically identical to the previous generations, and there aren't really major outer hardware updates, other than a screen that can get a bit brighter and dimmer.

Instead, it's what's on the inside that counts: both Apple Watches are powered by two new chips: the S9 SiP (systems-in-package) chip and an updated ultra-wideband chip. The new S9 consists 60% more transistors than the S8 chip, according to Apple, which means more efficiency and higher performance ceiling. The S9 chip also has a more advanced neural engine that allows both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 to access Siri on device without an internet connection. The new ultra-wideband chip lets the watches do precision tracking, including using it to track the location and distance of things like your phone, AirTags, or if the other party allows, another iPhone or Apple Watch user.

I only had limited hands-on time at a crowded demo booth surrounded by hundreds of people, so I did not get to test performance much, but I did get to try the new "double tap" feature which allows the Apple Watch wearer to quickly tap their thumb and index finger twice to trigger an action on the new Apple Watches. Considering that the fingers aren't actually touching any part of the watch, it's quite a magical feeling to pull it off. Apple says the double tap feature is made possible by using three sensors — gyroscope, accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor — plus machine learning to understand when the wearer is actively tapping two fingers together. According to Apple, the gyroscope and accelerometer have been trained to understand the subtle movements of the arm when performing a double tap action, and the optical heart rate sensor picks up the miniscule changes in our arm's bloodflow when tapping. Sounds far-fetched, but from my testing, the double tap action worked very accurately. I tried it a dozen times and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 I wore picked up the action every time.

The double tap can be used to trigger various actions, such as answering a call, starting a timer, or beginning a voice recording. It'll come in very handy for me, as I often ride electric scooters and would rather not take an arm off the handlebar just to interact with the Apple Watch.

The screens of the two new Apple Watches remain the same in terms of dimensions and resolution, but they have higher maximum and minimum brightness. The Ultra 2 screen gets up to 3,000 nits in brightness, while the Series 9 can get up to 2,000 nits. Both screens can get as dim as 1 nit.

Apple says battery life for both watches are the same as last year, and this is despite the brighter screen and more features (such as double tap). If this is true, this means the standard Apple Watch Series 9 battery life is going to be pretty underwhelming, as the Series 8 battery life was nothing to write home about. Basically, the Series 9 will still be a watch you have to charge just about every night, while the Ultra 2 should be able to go 2-3 days depending on how heavily you use it.

There's really not much more to talk about, as the watches look identical to the past generations. But the thing with the Apple Watch is that Apple isn't expecting consumers to make year-to-year upgrades, so the Series 9 isn't aimed at Series 8 owners, but rather those on the Series 6 or even older. And the Apple Watch Ultra 2 isn't meant to compete against the first Ultra, but replacing it. Prices remain the same for both watches. The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $399, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at $799. Both watches are available for pre-order now and shipping starts on September 22. Stay tuned for our full review.