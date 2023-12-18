Key Takeaways Apple will stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the US due to a patent dispute with Masimo.

The US International Trade Commission upheld a previous court decision that found the watches infringed on Masimo's patent.

The Biden administration has a 60-day period to veto the ruling, but Apple's announcement suggests they don't expect intervention.

Apple has announced that it plans to stop sales of its latest Apple Watch models in the US due to a patent dispute with medtech company Masimo. The two devices directly affected by the decision are the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, both of which were launched earlier this year. The decision comes following an order from the US International Trade Commission (ITC), which upheld an earlier court decision that found the Apple Watch infringed on Masimo’s patents regarding the SpO2 sensor in the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2.

In a statement to 9to5Mac, Apple confirmed that the two devices will no longer be available for purchase from the Apple website in the US after 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 21, while Apple Stores will stop selling them after December 24. Third-party outlets like Amazon and Best Buy will reportedly be exempt from the ruling for now, and will continue to sell the two watches until stocks last.

The ITC ruling was passed on October 26, several months after a US court sided with Masimo in a long-standing patent dispute between the two companies, and ruled that Apple indeed infringed one of Masimo’s patents in the Apple Watch Series 6 and up. The case is now under a 60-day Presidential Review Period, where the Biden administration can veto the ruling and allow Apple to keep selling the two watches in the country.

However, with less than a week remaining for the December 25 deadline, the President is yet to exercise his veto, and going by Apple's announcement, it doesn't look like the company is confident that the Biden administration will intervene. If nothing changes in the next few days, all Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 imports to the United States will be blocked after December 25 unless Apple can work out a deal with Masimo.

Do note that the devices that have already been sold will continue to function as expected. What's more, the ban will only affect the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, while the Watch SE 2 will remain on the market, as it does not have an SpO2 sensor. Also, Apple fans outside the US do not need to worry for now, as the ITC ruling only pertains to the US market, meaning the devices will remain on the shelves internationally, at least for now.