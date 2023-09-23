Apple Watch Series 9 Editor's choice Apple's Watch Series 9 packs in a new, more powerful processor, a brighter display capable of up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, Apple's U2 chip that enables precision-finding of your iPhone, as well as better HomePod integration, and a whole slew of features and tech you'd expect. Pros Includes temperature sensor Double the storage Offline Siri Cons Likely won't see as many discounts No titanium variant Fewer finishes $390 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Series 7 are two of the best smartwatches iPhone users could buy. Not only do they offer seamless interoperability with iOS 17, but they also pack some advanced sensors that can help users track their health and fitness. Though, if you're already using an Apple Watch Series 7, is the upgrade to a Series 9 worth it? Furthermore, if you don't own either of these models, which one should you opt for?

Price, availability, and specs

The Apple Watch Series 7 launched in 2021 for $399, but it has been officially discontinued. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 9 launched in September 2023 for the same $399 price tag. Both models also offer a GPS + Cellular variant that costs extra. They both also offer two size options: 41mm and 45mm.

Notably, the Apple Watch Series 7 offers aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium builds, and you can pick between Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, Red, Graphite, Gold, Silver, Space Black, and Titanium colorways. Meanwhile, the Series 9 misses out on the titanium build and offers Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Pink, Red, Graphite, and Gold finishes. Regardless of your color choice, though, make sure to get an Apple Watch Series 9 case to protect it from damage.



Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch Series 9 Heart Rate Monitor Yes Yes Battery Life Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Operating System watchOS 10 watchOS 10 Onboard GPS Yes Yes Colors Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, Red, Graphite, Gold, Silver, Space Black, Titanium Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Pink, Red, Graphite, Gold CPU Apple S7 Apple S9 SiP Storage 32GB 64GB Health sensors Blood oxygen sensor, electrical heart sensor, third-generation optical heart sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope Blood oxygen sensor, electrical heart sensor, third-generation optical heart sensor, temperature sensor, high-g accelerometer, high dynamic range gyroscope Price $399 $399 Weight 32g (41mm), 38.8g (45mm) 31.9g (41mm); 38.7g (45mm) Brightness 1,000 nits 2,000 nits Water resistance 50 meters 50 meters

Design, build, and display

When buying a new device, you need to consider, first off, any outward differences. In this case, however, there's not much to compare, as both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Series 7 share identical elements. For starters, they both look the same on the outside, and you pretty much can't tell the two apart. You get to pick between 41mm and 45mm sizes in both cases, and you also get to choose between an aluminum or stainless steel build. Unfortunately, the Series 7 exclusively offers a titanium build and a wider variety of colors, as highlighted in the previous section.

Otherwise, both watches can resist up to 50 meters of water and have curved screens that support the always-on display feature. Speaking of the display, though, the Apple Watch Series 9 has a 2,000-nit peak brightness, double what the Series 7 offers. So, if you tend to use your watch in direct sunlight often, then you may appreciate the Series 9's brighter screen. Everything else about the screen is the same, though.

Performance and features

Apple Watch series 9.

The gap between the Apple Watch Series 9 and Series 7 is larger in the performance department. For starters, Apple has finally boosted the CPU for the first time in three years with the S9 SiP. This upgrade is accompanied by double the storage (64GB vs. 32GB), faster and offline Siri support, a double-tap pinch gesture to interact with watchOS 10, precision iPhone finding, and better HomePod integration. That's not to mention that the Series 9 also packs perks introduced with the Series 8, such as crash detection, menstrual cycle tracking through a temperature sensor, and more.

However, while the aforementioned sensors and features are nice to have, they likely won't impact how you interact with your watch day-to-day. After all, both watches offer the same battery life, fast charging, and fitness and health tracking, such as ECG, heart rate measurements, blood oxygen monitoring, calories burnt, and more. And they're rated for similar battery life — up to 18 hours or 36 in Low Power Mode. Plus, the Series 7 will also get an upgrade to watchOS 10, so it'll get the subsequent UI overhauls. Ultimately, both the Series 7 and Series 9 will offer similar experiences, but the latter model packs a few extra perks.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs Series 7: Which smartwatch is better?

The Apple Watch Series 9 in pink

The Apple Watch Series 9 is undoubtedly the winner of this battle. It offers the exact same specs and features offered by the Series 7 and more. That's excluding the titanium build option and the wider variety of colors — which aren't as much of a big deal anyway. So, if you don't already have a Series 7 or Series 8, then the Series 9 is definitely an excellent pick for $399. If you already have a Series 7, however, then you may want to hold on to it, as the upgrades included with the Series 9 arguably aren't worth the cost.

If you're upgrading from a Series 6 or a non-watchOS wearable, then the Series 7 is an acceptable pick if you find it heavily (50% off) discounted. You may still come across some major deals, as some retailers haven't gotten rid of their old stock yet. Otherwise, do not buy an Apple Watch Series 7 at a full $399 price. The Series 9 matches the price tag while offering more perks and technology.