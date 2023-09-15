The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are currently the best Apple Watches available, catering to two different types of customers. Both were revealed during the same event and share plenty of similarities. Despite that, some key differences could sway you to either of the two. So, is the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 better?

Price, availability, and specs

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 were officially announced on Sept. 12. The former is available in Midnight, Starlight, silver, pink, Product (Red), graphite, and gold finishes, while the latter comes in Natural. You can now order either for $399 or $799, respectively, with shipping and general availability to follow on Sept. 22.

It's worth mentioning that the Series 9 offers higher-end configurations that could cost you extra. And regardless of which watch you get, make sure to buy a case for it to protect its delicate build.



Apple Watch Series 9 Apple Watch Ultra 2 Heart Rate Monitor Yes Yes Battery Life Up to 18 hours Up to 36 hours Operating System watchOS 10 watchOS 10 Onboard GPS Yes Yes Case Material Aluminum, Stainless steel Titanium Sizes 41mm, 45mm 49mm Colors Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Pink, Red, Graphite, Gold Natural CPU Apple S9 Apple S9 Storage 64GB 64GB Health sensors Blood oxygen sensor, electrical heart sensor, third-generation optical heart sensor, temperature sensor high-g accelerometer, high dynamic range gyroscope Blood oxygen sensor, electrical heart sensor, third-generation optical heart sensor, temperature sensor high-g accelerometer, high dynamic range gyroscope Price $399 $799 Weight 31.9g (41mm), 38.7g (45mm) 61.4g Brightness 2,000 nits 3,000 nits Water resistance 50 meters 100 meters

Design, build, and display

Apple Watch series 9.

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 clearly have the same design language but have different builds, with the latter being larger and more rugged. The former offers two size configurations, 41mm and 45mm, and two material options, aluminum and stainless steel. Meanwhile, the Ultra 2 offers a single build: 49mm made out of titanium.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 also offers a customizable Action button that users can map and a siren speaker that can emit a loud screech. That's not to mention that its display has a flat surface to protect it from direct shocks, unlike the Apple Watch Series 9, which has a more curved screen.

And speaking of the screen, the Apple Watch Series 9 has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, while the Ultra 2 can go up to a whopping 3,000 nits, the brightest display Apple has ever produced for its excellent smartwatch line. This makes the latter significantly clearer in direct sunlight.

It's hard to pick a winner in this round because each watch has its own pros and cons. If you want a more vibrant finish, a sleeker build, or a smaller design, then the Apple Watch Series 9 is certainly superior. If you're seeking the largest, toughest, most feature-rich Apple Watch, then the Ultra 2 is the one to pick. Ultimately, they're both durable and have an IPX6 rating, but the rugged variant can withstand more extreme environments.

Performance and features

The Apple Watch Series 9 in pink

In terms of performance, both watches will ship with watchOS 10 and the company's new S9 chip. So you're getting the exact same processing speed on both devices. They both also feature 64GB of storage, allowing you to store a decent amount of music and podcasts for offline listening.

Nonetheless, the Ultra 2 offers some exclusive features and sensors, such as a water temperature sensor, a diving monitor, a more precise, dual-frequency GPS (L1 and L5), and the aforementioned siren and Action button. Otherwise, they both support heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, fall detection, crash detection, calling and texting, in addition to menstrual cycle tracking.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2.

So, apart from the bonuses that some extreme athletes rely on, you're not really missing out on any notable functionality by opting for an Apple Watch Series 9. However, unlike the Ultra 2, the base model of the Series 9 doesn't include eSIM support. For that, you'd have to pay $100 extra and opt for a GPS + Cellular model. Additionally, the Series 9 lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge, while the Ultra 2 goes for 36 hours.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2: Which smartwatch is better?

Undoubtedly, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the more powerful smartwatch, but it's overkill for a lot of people. If you're not an extreme athlete and don't care about the larger size, brighter display, or longer battery life, then the Apple Watch Series 9 is hands-down the better smartwatch to get. After all, most users will find its offerings more than enough for their daily needs, and it packs a powerful punch when compared to rivaling watches from other brands. In my opinion, this watch looks infinitely better, sleeker, and classier than the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2.

But overall, the Ultra 2 is the superior smartwatch to get, especially if you're the outdoorsy type. It packs a siren, Action button, rugged build, wider case, diving monitor, double the battery life, and more. That's in addition to the other offerings that are available on lower-end models, such as continuity features with other Apple devices, health and fitness tracking, and, well, telling the time.