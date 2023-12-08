Apple Watch Ultra 2 $699 $799 Save $100 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the brand's latest smartwatch and features a brand-new S9 chipset, brighter display, and double tap feature that makes it easy to make selections without touching the watch. While this smartwatch typically costs $799, you can now grab it for $100 less in this deal that drops the price to $699 for a limited time. $699 at Amazon

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches you can buy if you're an iPhone or iPad user. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 stands at the top of the product lineup, produced using premium materials, offering impressive features like a display that can reach up to 3,000 nits, and much much more. If you're someone that needs to have the best, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a must-buy. While it's typically priced at $799, you can now buy it for much less with this deal that knocks $100 off.

What's great about the Apple Watch Ultra 2?

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is built with a specific kind of person in mind. And although it can be used by everyone, it really excels where it can be pushed to its limits. Because of this, the watch is quite durable, but it's also light thanks to its outer case being made from Titanium. It also packs the largest battery out of any Apple Watch to date, allowing it to run up to 36 hours on a single charge or up to 72 hours in low power mode.

As mentioned before, the watch has a new display, allowing it to reach up to 3,000 nits of brightness, which means it can be seen easily even in the harshest environments. As you might expect with its 49mm case, you're going to be getting a large screen which makes it easy to use when on the go. Navigating the watch can be done using the touchscreen or the Digital Crown, and there's even an additional button that can be set to activate custom functions.

If you don't want to use the physical buttons or Digital Crown, you can also make use of the new double tap gesture, giving users a new way to interact with the wearable. Naturally, you're going to get health and wellness tracking features, with sensors to track heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. The watch also delivers more power than before thanks to its new S9 SiP, which is also more efficient than previous chips. Those that like to go for a swim will be happy to know that this watch can go the distance, surviving depths up to 100 meters.

A smartwatch can make a huge difference in day to day use, making it easier to stay connected without pulling out your smartphone, every single time you get a notification. This is a fantastic deal on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, so if you've been eyeing one, now's your chance to grab on at its lowest price ever.