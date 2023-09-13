The Apple Watch Ultra 2 builds upon the strengths of the original Ultra model and brings a few noteworthy improvements in the performance department. It's powered by the new S9 chip, which is the same one found inside the Apple Watch Series 9 model, too. It also has the new U2 chip for ultra-wideband communication, but it shares a lot of similarities with the older watch besides that. But what about the color option for the new Ultra watch? Has Apple done anything new to make the newer watch stand out from the older one visually? Read on to find out.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 case material and color

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with updated internals, but it looks exactly the same as the older Ultra watch from the outside. That's right, the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 only comes with a titanium case. It's not necessarily a bad thing, but it would've been nice to have a new color option for the case. That being said, Apple has introduced some new colors for the existing set of bands, so there are new ways to customize the overall look of your Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Official band styles and colors for the Apple Watch Ultra 2

As far as the official Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands are concerned, you get the same three styles called Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band. These watch bands, in case you're wondering, are designed for different activities, and they look very different from each other. The Alpine loop, for instance, is aimed at explorers, whereas the Ocean Band, as the name suggests, is designed for high-speed water sports and recreational divers. They look exactly the same as the ones we currently have on the market, but you can get them in new colors. Let's take a look:

Alpine Loop

This particular band that's aimed at explorers now comes in Blue, Indigo, and Olive colors. This rugged band comes with a corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook for a secure fit, and it's entirely carbon-neutral. The new colors look very different from the ones we previously had, and I'd say they'll go very well with the new Ultra model. Here, take a look:

Trail Loop

The Trail Loop, which is designed for runners, endurance athletes, etc., is a thin and lightweight band that comes with a convenient pull tab for adjustments. These bands are also carbon-neutral, and they come in Green/Gray, Blue/Black, and Orange/Beige colors.

Ocean Band

The Ocean Band, as the name implies, is made for those who are into recreational diving and high-velocity water sports. It has a tubular fluoroelastomer design and comes with a corrosion-resistant titanium buckle. You can get this particular band in Blue, White, and Orange colors.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 case and band options: Final thoughts

Apple decided to keep things simple this time around with the Watch Ultra 2, so it comes in the same color as the previous-gen model. But it's about what's on the inside that matters when it comes to these rugged watches, and the new Ultra 2 model certainly delivers good upgrades. Thankfully, there are some new colors for the bands, two of which are also carbon neutral. It's worth highlighting that these new bands are also compatible with your existing Apple Watch Ultra, so you can also stick with your existing watch if you don't feel the need to upgrade. If you do end up getting the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatch, then be sure to stop by our collection of the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 cases to pick up a case or two to keep your new smartwatch in pristine condition.