The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is barely a month old, but it's already discounted, just in time for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day sale. That's right, you can grab the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $750 from Amazon for a limited time. The $50 savings on its usual price of $800 may not seem like much, but it's the first discount we're seeing for this particular watch, that too within a month of its official release. The $750 pricing is only applicable for a few case and band combination, but there are plenty of options to choose from.

Why the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at $750 is a good deal

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is company's latest smartwatch that goes head-to-head with the best smartwatches out there. I recommend picking this one up over the regular Apple Watch Series 9 if you have an active lifestyle. I say that because this particular smartwatch is more durable than the regular Apple Watch Series 9 model, and it also has more features to help you stay on top of your activity and fitness game. The Watch Ultra 2 has a titanium case, and it looks exactly like the previous-gen watch, but Apple has made a lot of internal changes to differentiate the new one.

It features Apple's new S9 processor, which is said to offer a 60% and 30% faster CPU and GPU performance compared to its predecessor. The new model also has the new U2 chip for ultra-wideband communication, enabling closer integration with the iPhone and HomePod. This particular model also has a display with up to 3000 nits of brightness, making it the brightest panel Apple has ever made. Lastly, I also love the fact that it supports Apple's new Double Tap feature, which lets you take actions on your watch by tapping your fingers together for one-handed usage.

There's not much in the name of competition to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as these smartwatches are known to work best with iPhones, thanks to seamless software integration. It may not seem like a significant upgrade over the previous-gen model, but those who are buying an Apple Watch for the first time should definitely consider the Ultra 2 model over its predecessor, especially now with this $50 discount. I'd say the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is a solid alternative to consider, but you'll miss out on the seamless Apple integration and all the connected features, and it also costs $50 more without any discounts.

If you don't fancy an Apple Watch Ultra 2, and you'd rather check out some other options, then be sure to stop by our Prime Day wearables hub. You're likely to find more wearable options there that are also heavily discounted for Prime Day.