Key Takeaways The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features a new, more powerful Apple S9 processor with 60% faster CPU and 30% faster GPU performance.

The inclusion of a quad-core neural engine allows for faster Siri responses and improved dictation accuracy.

Apple emphasizes sustainability with 100% recycled cobalt batteries and a commitment to stop using leather in its products to reduce its carbon footprint.

As expected, Apple today unveiled its latest top-of-the-line smartwatch with the Apple Watch Ultra 2, alongside the Watch Series 9, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Pro. The new version of the watch comes with a new, more powerful Apple S9 processor, along with a slew of other changes.

Starting with the processor, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with an Apple S9 chipset, which is the same one found in the Apple Watch Series 9. This is Apple's first new smartwatch processor since 2020, and it comes with 60% more transistors than its predecessors, promising 60% faster CPU performance and 30% faster GPU performance. It also comes with a quad-core neural engine that allows Siri to reply faster than ever and also helps enhance the accuracy of dictation while running completely on device. Apple is also promising similar battery life to the previous model, with 36 hours of normal use on a single charge, or up to 72 hours in low power mode.

There's also a new U2 chip for ultra-wideband communication. This enables closer integration with the iPhone and HomePod. You can use your watch to locate your iPhone, including audio and vibration cues to help you locate it when you're close enough to it. The watch can also detect your HomePod is nearby and suggest playlists to play on the speaker.

The display has also been upgraded with up to 3,000 nits of brightness, the brightest panel Apple has ever made. This should make outdoor visibility easier than ever. Apple Watch Ultra 2 will also now automatically turn on Night Mode, and there's a new watch face called Modular Ultra. This watch face shows a lot of complications including real-time data like altitude or depth.

If you're using the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for workouts, you'll also notice a more detailed experience for your cycling workouts. Using the Oceopnic+ app, you can also now log and record your diving sessions, including depth, underwater time, water temperature and more. The app will also surface important information while you're underwater, like how much time you have until you should go back to the surface. The watch also retains its excellent durability, with resistance for up to 500 meters underwater and 9,000 meters in altitude.

Another new feature that's shared with the Apple Watch Series 9 is Double Tap, which lets you take actions on your watch by tapping your fingers together, so you can control the watch with one hand. This used to be an accessibility feature, but it's now implemented more consistently. It's useful for controlling the watch if you can only use one hand at that time.

Sustainability is also a big focus for Apple, as per usual. Apple says the Apple Watch batteries now use 100% recycled cobalt, and the titanium case now uses 95% recycled material, as opposed to 100% virgin material. All watches are also manufactured using clean energy, and Apple has committed to stop using leather in all of its products to reduce its carbon footprint. You'll see a "Carbon Neutral" logo on the Apple Watch Ultra 2's box when paired with the Trail Loop and Alpine Loop bands.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at $799, just like its predecessor. Orders are available today with general availability starting September 22nd.